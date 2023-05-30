Burning Rock Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results – Burning Rock Biotech… – Press Release

GUANGZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR the “Company” or “Burning Rock”))), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Recent Business Updates

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Results of the MEDAL (MEthylation Based Dynamic Analysis for Lung Cancer) study were published at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023 (“AACR 2023”). Through parallel testing and comparison of Burning Rock’s personalized MRD test brPROPHET™ and fixed MRD assays, the objective of this study was to establish the best technique and application strategy of dynamic MRD detection for prognosis prediction and disease assessment among NSCLC patients. It shows that brPROPHET™ detected more MRD events with ultra-low ctDNA abundance yet meaningful prognostic significance. In addition, the dynamic change of longitudinal MRD was evaluated to explore the positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) of MRD detections over time, providing important insights for guiding the standardization of future surveillance applications. The results of the clinical performance of brPROPHET™ in patients with resectable gastric cancer and biliary tract cancer were also released at AACR 2023.

Pharma Services Total value of new contracts entered into during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to RMB75 million, representing a 27% increase from the same period in 2022.





First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB142.5 million (US$20.8 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a 5.2% increase from RMB135.5 million for the same period in 2022.