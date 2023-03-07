Burning Rock Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release on Mar… – Press Release

GUANGZHOU, China, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR the “Company” or “Burning Rock”))), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on March 28, 2023. Following the release, company management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on the same day to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.



Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1cc3eb383ecf42c6969319f9e9cdd02c .

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.brbiotech.com or through link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tx2a7ju9 .

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the same link above.

Please visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.brbiotech.com/news-events/news-releases on March 28, 2023 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR, whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

