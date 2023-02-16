BUSD BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Paxos Trust Co., BUSD Token Inves… – Press Release

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of purchasers of BUSD resulting from allegations that Paxos Trust Co. violated federal securities laws.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BUSD you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12262 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 12, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Crypto Firm Paxos Faces SEC Lawsuit Over Binance USD Token” which stated that “[t]he Securities and Exchange Commission has told crypto firm Paxos Trust Co. that it plans to sue the company for violating investor protection laws, according to people familiar with the matter[.]” Further, according to the article, “[t]he SEC’s enforcement staff issued a letter to Paxos known as a Wells notice, which the agency uses to inform companies and individuals of a possible enforcement action” and that “[t]he notice alleges that Binance USD, a digital asset that Paxos issues and lists, is an unregistered security.”

