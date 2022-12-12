Bush secures WIZ freeze for boats at Stingray Metropolis

Stingray City, Grand Cayman

(CNS): McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) has successfully steered through a new moratorium on Wildlife Interaction Zone licences at the Sandbar and Stingray City while the government creates a task force to review all watersports operations in the North Sound. In his first private member’s motion since returning to the back benches, Bush said Caymanian livelihoods were under threat from an over-supply of operators and debts accumulated during COVID.

The motion carried unanimously as legislators agreed that locals were under pressure and at risk of being pushed out of one of the last traditional ways Caymanians can still make a living. Bush argued that while he supported the concept of a free market, there were certain commercial areas that “should be left for the preserve of our local people”.

Bush said Stingray City was overcrowded and dangerous, describing it as “a wild west free for all”. He pressed the need for creating an exclusive right…