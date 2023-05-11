Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market size is set to grow by… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. This is an important market for BI and analytics platforms. It is primarily due to its early adoption of advanced technology. In addition, the region is one of the world’s leading data producers and consumers. The large amount of data generated in North America drives the growth of the advanced analytics market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Business Intelligence (BI) And Analytics Platforms Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).