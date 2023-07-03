Business Process Management (BPM) Global Market is Projected to Reach $31.2 Bill… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Business Process Management (BPM): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 320 Featured) –

Adobe Systems Inc.

Appian Corporation

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

BP Logix, Inc.

Comindware Inc.

Fabasoft AG

Fujitsu Limited

HP Development Company, L.P

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Kissflow Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nintex UK Ltd

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

SAP SE

Signavio GmbH

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.

Ultimus Inc.

