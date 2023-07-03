Business Process Management (BPM) Global Market is Projected to Reach $31.2 Bill… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Business Process Management (BPM): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 320 Featured) –
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Appian Corporation
- ASG Technologies Group, Inc.
- BP Logix, Inc.
- Comindware Inc.
- Fabasoft AG
- Fujitsu Limited
- HP Development Company, L.P
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Kissflow Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nintex UK Ltd
- OpenText Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Pegasystems Inc.
- SAP SE
- Signavio GmbH
- Software AG
- Tibco Software Inc.
- Ultimus Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish…