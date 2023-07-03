Business Process Management (BPM) Global Market is Projected to Reach $31.2 Bill… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Business Process Management (BPM): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 320 Featured) –

  • Adobe Systems Inc.
  • Appian Corporation
  • ASG Technologies Group, Inc.
  • BP Logix, Inc.
  • Comindware Inc.
  • Fabasoft AG
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • HP Development Company, L.P
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Kissflow Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Nintex UK Ltd
  • OpenText Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Signavio GmbH
  • Software AG
  • Tibco Software Inc.
  • Ultimus Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
  • Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
  • With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish…



