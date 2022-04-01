Buy Space Real Estate & Get a NFT Deed – Benzinga – Press Release

JUPITER, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Property for sale in Space, you know – Mars, the Moon, Uranus and on other floating celestial bodies – is now a thing. Ever since Elon Musk said he’s going to take us there, forward thinkers and planners are getting ready.

Today, My State MLS, a nationwide multiple listing service for earthbound real estate, is proud to announce My Space MLS, a space-wide multiple listing service for advertising space land for sale.

Companies like Lunar Land, Groupon, and Buy Mars have been selling acres of planetary property and offering printed Lunar Deeds and Martian Deeds with your name on them for years. Real estate agents, always with an out-of-this-world case of FOMO (Fear-Of-Missing-Out), are hurdling into virtual property sales and NFT’s for real estate.

If companies can sell virtual land, maybe it’s time to focus on space land. Afterall, at least it’s real land.

You see, the United Nations sponsored 1967 Outer Space Treaty established all of outer space as an international commons by describing it as the “province of all mankind” and forbidding all nations from claiming territorial sovereignty. However, while the treaty points out countries, it neglects to mention individuals and corporations. So, acreage on planets, moons and even comets, is fair game for settlers and astrophysical landowners.

“Some call it a technicality,” said Dawn Pfaff, president of My State MLS and founder of My Space MLS. “But land is land and if anyone can sell it, we can list it. We think big here and we’re going universal, not just nationwide.”

My Space MLS is contacting the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) to work with them to implement NFT Deeds. Of course, COPUOS is busy this month (April) with their annually scheduled meeting. We’re trying to get on the agenda. But even if we can’t get COPUOS attention, we’re soaring ahead anyway.

“We’re going to have specials so buyers can make ‘sight unseen’ offers based on…