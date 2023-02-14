Buyers have to embrace these shares that we love

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here.



New York

CNN

—



Many people don’t have the time or inclination to do deep research on stocks.

It’s often easier to buy an exchange-traded fund that owns a basket of the top blue chips, like Apple

(AAPL), Microsoft

(MSFT) and Amazon

(AMZN). Other investors like to bet on themes and memes instead of poring over a company’s financial statements and regulatory filings. Hence the recent craze for momentum stocks like GameStop

(GME) and AMC

(AMC).

But for old-fashioned investors with a little gray in their hair (and veteran business journalists like yours truly) there are other ways to find winning stocks…