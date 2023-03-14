C.W. Young announces the release of ‘Addie’s Ascent: A Story of Hope’ – Press Release

Seeking superman status, a normal guy ascends Mount Bedlam, where he faces monsters — both inside and out — that lead this average guy to enlightened greatness

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — C. W. Young announces his entry to the publishing scene with the release of “Addie’s Ascent: A Story of Hope” (published by Archway Publishing), the story of a normal guy who seeks superman status and live a meaningful life.

Addie is trying his best to transform from an average and unlucky creature to a powerful and conquering superman. His transformation begins on a trek up Mount Bedlam, where he encounters beasts and demons, as well as people of different virtues, powerful angels, and all types of fears and phobias.

Addie is challenged to overcome the vices and temptations offered within the three civilizations through which he travels. He summits the mountain, discovering the secrets for a meaningful life, while learning what it means to be a true superman.

“This book is a counter-narrative to the present definition of success most often adopted by society. This book helps people understand their true purpose in life, where they belong, and or how to get to where they belong. This book also helps people identify the shadows and demons, which haunt all of us – while also giving the reader the ability to steer clear of them,” Young says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Young answered, “I want readers to enjoy the story, but ask questions as to what made the civilizations act in a certain way. I want the readers to come in contact with their own fears, and conquer them.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847290-addies-ascent

“Addie’s Ascent: A Story of Hope”

By C. W. Young

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781665738729

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781665738712

E-Book | 346 pages | ISBN 9781665738705

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble