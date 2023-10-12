C3 faces wonderful over CI$500K of lacking charges : Cayman Information Service

Photo from social media

(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, is looking to fine local telecommunications company Infinity Broadband Ltd, known as C3, for failing to pay its annual fees and comply with the obligation to submit financial reports. In a press release this week, the regulator said it had issued repeated enforcement notices but the company had not met its longstanding licence obligations.

However, C3, the only Caymanian-owed telecom company whose shareholders include Premier Wayne Panton, is challenging the demand for fees in the courts. It disputes OfReg’s authority to collect licence fees and is, rather, demanding that the regulator gives back the money that C3 has already paid in previous fees.

OfReg said it had issued an enforcement notice that lists the repeated failures of C3 to pay the fees and its failure to submit its audited financial reports. The regulator also issued a notice outlining the demands for payment of outstanding fees, including…