C5ISR Market Size to Surpass USD 143.83 Billion by 2030, Recording a CAGR of 3.2… – Press Release

New York, US, Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C5ISR Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ C5ISR Market Information by Type, Place of Performance, Application, End-Use, and Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market can reach USD 143.83 Billion by 2030, and achieve a CAGR of 3.20% between 2020 and 2030.

Market Scope

C5ISR means command, control, communication, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The system is used for integrating information received from logistical and operational forces as well as civilian agencies that helps understand and assess a situation by getting operational awareness on the basis of that information.

The received information allows the commander to carry out operational planning and therefore, have a competitive edge over their opponents. It is a real-time, advanced monitoring system that controls every activity from one common point and can make accurate decisions all through the operation. It has several applications including command & control, missile defense & radar, combat systems, and unmanned systems.

Within the defense sector, a C5ISR system offers necessary data of a particular location using various tools that conduct military operations in a variety of complex operational situations pertaining to land, sea, and air. C5ISR has crucial defense applications, due to which emerging countries are spending considerably on defense equipment to deal with their opponents.

