CACASHOP has announced the acquisition of five Australian warehousing firms, esc… – Press Release

Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CACASHOP, The cross-border e-commerce platform, has announced its acquisition of five Australian warehousing companies for a staggering sum of $37.12 million, significantly augmenting CACASHOP’s Australian logistics and product supply service capabilities. Upon completion of the acquisition, CACASHOP’s storage capacity in Australia will be considerably enhanced, further bolstering the company’s profitability and core competitiveness, aligning with the interests of the company and its shareholders.

In recent years, the Australia online shopping rate has been soaring ceaselessly, as consumers are increasingly habituated to digital consumption. The e-commerce market in Australia, still far from saturation, exhibits swift traffic growth and substantial developmental potential. Consequently, Australia’s market forms a vitally crucial segment of CACASHOP’s global layout.

CACASHOP has publicly declared its signing of the acquisition agreement with the five Australian warehousing companies, speeding up its expansion in the global market. As of now, CACASHOP has established over 2000 overseas goods storage centers and more than 70 large-scale warehousing service centers. The acquisition of the five warehousing companies is anticipated to increase CACASHOP’s storage capacity in Australia by 37%. Simultaneously, CACASHOP will dispatch over 200 additional personnel to Australia to manage the associated operations.

“CACASHOP’s investments in the cross-border e-commerce realm are fostering a more secure and superior workplace for our customers and employees. We will collaborate with CACASHOP’s partners in pioneering new ventures.” The Leader of CACASHOP OCEANIA ELECTRONIC BUSINESS PTY LTD has stated.

