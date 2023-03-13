CAL works on succession of Caymanian pilots

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) recently celebrated the career achievements of fourteen of its Caymanian pilots and is pressing home its succession plan for local flyers. While the national flag carrier has a significant percentage of local people in its workforce it is also making sure is pilots are Caymanian too. Fabian Whorms, CAL’s CEO said the airline has always been committed to developing local talent and providing aviation opportunities for Caymanians, investing in the airline and the economy.

“Seeing this next generation of employees is the fruit of that commitment,” he said. “We are confident that these employees having an existing connection to the company will translate into a strong sense of loyalty and commitment to the airline, as well as ensure a deep understanding of its values and culture.”

The event, held on the eve of International Women’s Day, also recognized CAL’s five female pilots, who now make up twelve percent of the…