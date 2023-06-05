Calcium Homeostasis Drugs Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% from 2… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerous physiological functions, such as bone health, muscular contraction, neuron function, and blood clotting, depend on calcium homeostasis . Osteoporosis, hypocalcemia, and hypercalcemia are just some illnesses that can result from calcium level imbalances. Due to the rising incidence of these illnesses and the aging population, the market for calcium homeostasis medications has experienced rapid expansion.

The report’s primary result is the increased interest in creating new medications that target calcium-sensing receptors (CaSRs). Drugs that modify these receptors’ activity have demonstrated promise in treating various calcium-related illnesses since these receptors are essential for controlling calcium levels in the body. CaSR modulators have opened up opportunities for therapeutic interventions and individualized treatment plans.

Calcium Homeostasis Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The research also discusses the difficulties the market for drugs to treat calcium homeostasis faces. These difficulties include the high cost of pharmaceuticals, the lack of understanding among medical experts, and the demand for individualized treatment plans. The market’s expansion and development depend on overcoming these obstacles through partnerships, patient education programs, and regulatory backing.

Recent Development in the Calcium Homeostasis Drugs Market: