Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant… – Press Release





1. Issuer Details ISIN JE00BF0XVB15 Issuer Name CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Allan Gray Proprietary Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Cape Town Country of registered office (if applicable) South Africa 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 17-Apr-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 19-Apr-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.275500 0.000000 11.275500 2163543 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.067900 0.000000 12.067900 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 2163543 11.275500 Sub Total 8.A 2163543 11.275500 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired…