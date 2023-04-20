Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant… – Press Release

|1. Issuer Details
|ISIN
|JE00BF0XVB15
|Issuer Name
|CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
|UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
|2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Cape Town
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|South Africa
|4. Details of the shareholder
|Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|17-Apr-2023
|6. Date on which Issuer notified
|19-Apr-2023
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|11.275500
|0.000000
|11.275500
|2163543
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|12.067900
|0.000000
|12.067900
|
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|2163543
|11.275500
|Sub Total 8.A
|2163543
|11.275500
|8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired…