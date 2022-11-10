‘Calendar Women’ documentary follows an exuberant dance troupe of senior girls in Florida

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Wearing matching glittery unicorn hats, rainbow tutus or white furry boots, a troupe of 30 senior women have built a reputation across Southern Florida with choreographed dances to pop songs. Called the “Calendar Girls,” the dancers aren’t professionals, but put on 130 shows per year — and do their own makeup and styling from YouTube tutorials — under the rigorous direction of 71-year-old athlete Katherine Shortlidge.

Calendar Girls ready to dance in unicorn hats and rainbow tutus. Credit: Love Martinsen

Their lives are the focus of a new documentary that traveled the festival circuit and comes out in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles, among other cities, this month.

In “Calendar Girls,” Swedish filmmakers Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen follow the group as they navigate a stage of…