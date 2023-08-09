Calibre Reports Robust Q2 Free Cash Flow: A Third Consecutive Record Gold Produc… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calibre Mining Corp. CXBCXBMF (“Calibre” or the “Company”) announces financial and operating results for the three (“Q2 2023”) and six months (“YTD 2023”) ended June 30, 2023. Consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website, www.calibremining.com. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.



Q2 2023 Highlights

Year-to-Date (“YTD”) 2023 Highlights

Record consolidated gold sales of 134,779 ounces grossing $266.2 million in total revenue, at an average realized gold price 1 of $1,933/oz;

of $1,933/oz; Consolidated TCC 1 of $1,068/oz; Nicaragua $1,009/oz & Nevada $1,386/oz;

of $1,068/oz; Nicaragua $1,009/oz & Nevada $1,386/oz; Consolidated AISC 1 of $1,239/oz; Nicaragua $1,156/oz & Nevada $1,427/oz;

of $1,239/oz; Nicaragua $1,156/oz & Nevada $1,427/oz; Adjusted net income 2 of $49.8 million, or $0.11 per share; and

of $49.8 million, or $0.11 per share; and Consolidated Mineral Reserves have increased 370% since acquisition in 2019, to 1,346,000 ounces gold.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “I am pleased to announce another exceptional quarter in which we delivered a third consecutive production record resulting in our strongest quarterly net income to date. Our consolidated Total Cash Cost and All-in Sustaining Costs being lower than budget position the Company to deliver full year production and cost guidance and generate strong free cash flow. As we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, we remain fiscally responsible by self-funding all exploration and organic growth from operating cash flow while increasing our cash position.

Calibre continues to present a compelling investment opportunity with a diversified asset base within the Americas, high-grade, high margin gold production, extensive growth and expansion prospects and strong cash generation. During the quarter our investment into exploration continued to yield fruitful returns. In Nevada, new shallow, high grade gold mineralization has been identified in proximity to the south pit which is…