Calix GigaPro p6he, the Only Hardened Outdoor System to Win Broadband Forum Cert… – Press Release

Calix, Inc. CALX today announced that the Calix GigaPro™ p6he hardened outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system has achieved BBF.398 Grade Wi-Fi industry benchmark recognition for performance from the Broadband Forum (BBF). This certification underscores the Calix commitment to technological innovation that adheres to a framework of open standards compliance. This commitment empowers innovation, catalyzes growth, and ultimately benefits society because the standards are consistent everywhere—from the smallest towns to the biggest cities. To earn this certification, the GigaPro p6he’s performance was measured against a set of globally developed absolute requirements for RF performance, coverage, capacity, bandwidth, stability, and robustness. It met or exceeded all measures. Calix dominates in this certification category—five of the seven Wi-Fi systems certified to BBF.398 are Calix systems. In addition, the GigaPro p6he is the first—and only—outdoor, weather-hardened system to earn this recognition. These certifications demonstrate how developing to open standards delivers industry-leading innovations to Calix customers, year after year.

The GigaPro p6he outdoor Wi-Fi 6E system enables BSPs to not only deliver the ultimate managed Wi-Fi subscriber experience, but also the full offering of Calix SmartLife™ managed services—SmartHome ™, SmartTown™, and SmartBiz™—outdoors across an area twice the size covered by products currently offered by consumer retailers. The GigaPro p6he is hardened to withstand temperatures from –40°C to 70°C and has an IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) IP65 rating that prevents dust and water…