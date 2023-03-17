Call for Presentations and Posters Now Open for the CGI 2023 Integrated Care Con… – Press Release

An integrated care conference for multidisciplinary healthcare professionals.

TEMPE, Ariz., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) is accepting presentation and poster proposals for the 2023 CGI Integrated Care Conference, Opportunity in Crisis – Using Adverse Pandemic Experiences to Drive Healthcare Improvement, taking place October 9-11, 2023, at the Gila River Resorts – Wild Horse Pass & Conference Center in Chandler, Arizona. The deadline for submissions is April 10, 2023.

The 2023 CGI Integrated Care Conference aims to bring together and inform those with a deep desire to improve their understanding of integrating care and their ability to serve vulnerable populations. Didactic and experiential proposals for breakouts will be accepted, and poster submissions from students and emerging researchers are welcome.

The Proposal Review Committee is especially interested in proposals on the topics of: