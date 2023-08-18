Call Your Number in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24, Available Everywhere Today – Electr… – Press Release

Evolved FieldSENSE™ Gameplay System, Foundational Football Innovations and Debut of EA SPORTS SAPIEN Technology Deliver New Levels of Control and Realism on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Reach Superstardom Through the Return of Fan-Favorite Superstar Mode & Mini-Games on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

On the cusp of a new football season, Electronic Arts Inc. EA today released EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 24 worldwide with game-wide innovation that immerses fans in the most authentic National Football League (NFL) experience to date. Increased control and realism delivered through gameplay innovations across the game on Sony PlayStation®5, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S and PC allow fans to become an NFL superstar while putting their skills to the test. Plus, with cross-play support* in head-to-head and certain online multiplayer modes, fans can compete across PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms for the first time in Madden NFL.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on the cover of Madden NFL 24, which launches worldwide today. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Launching Madden NFL is about more than a game – it’s a cultural moment in the football world, a signal to fans that a new season is here and it’s time to play,” said Daryl Holt, SVP, EA SPORTS and GM, Tiburon. “With ultra-realistic gameplay, greater depth in connected experiences across modes and cross-play functionality, Madden NFL 24 presents more opportunities than ever for football fans to play their own way and celebrate their shared passion for the NFL.”

Fans are already enjoying the elevated gameplay experience through early access, and now everyone can pick up the sticks and explore everything Madden NFL 24 has to offer: