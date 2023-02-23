Calliditas – Year-End Report, 2022 – Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) – Press Release

2022: Successful transformation into a commercial stage company

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

“2022 was a fantastic year for Calliditas as we launched TARPEYO® in the US, the first approved drug for IgA nephropathy and a medication with the potential to be disease modifying based on the early stabilization of eGFR in patients at risk of rapid disease progression. We achieved total revenues of SEK 802.9 million ($79.3m) for the year of 2022, which represent an increase of 250% compared to 2021, whereof SEK 372.2 million ($36.8m) was net sales of TARPEYO for the first 11 months of commercialization. We are immensely proud of this result, and we look forward to continuing to support the patient community with a drug which is designed to target the origin of the disease and thus help keep patients out of dialysis. We end the year with a very strong cash position of SEK 1,249 million ($119.7m) which reflects a successful non-dilutive capital raising approach, and we believe that we are, based on our guidance for TARPEYO, funded to profitability and well prepared to capitalize on growth and opportunities in 2023.

In the fourth quarter, we continued to build on our commercial success in the US, seeing record average weekly patient enrollment numbers towards the end of the quarter, despite the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The revenue impact of these enrollments is only partly reflected in Q4 revenues due to the requirement for insurance plan approvals for specialty products under the US healthcare system. Total Q4 revenues were SEK 429.0 million (appr. $42.4m), out of which net sales from TARPEYO amounted to SEK 167.3 million ($16.1m), resulting in an operating profit of SEK 32.5 million (appr. $3.2m) and a positive cash flow from operating activities of SEK 230.0 million (appr. $22.7m) for the fourth quarter. Prescribing nephrologists continue to grow bringing total unique prescribers to 642 for the year. New enrolments amounted to 310 in Q4,…