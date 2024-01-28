Cambodia forfeited T20 worldwide in opposition to Indonesia amid allegations of ‘big errors’ by umpires

Cambodia became an Associate member of the International Cricket Council in 2022

A men’s T20 international match was conceded after the batting side refused to play amid allegations of home umpires “making huge mistakes”.

Cambodia had reached 77 in their sixth T20I external-link against Indonesia when batter Luqman Butt was out caught behind.

Cambodia declined to continue playing and Indonesia were awarded the game by the umpires in a rare example of a concession made during a match.

The ICC said they “don’t comment on match officials’ decisions”.

Details of the match, played in Bali on 23 November 2023, had been scarce but BBC Sport has now received statements from the Cricket Association of Cambodia (CAC) and the ICC.

Cambodia captain Manish Sharma decided the next batter would not enter the field of play because of grievances over “multiple issues” throughout the series, with a perceived incorrect decision to give out Butt the final straw.

CAC allege that the “umpiring level was not up…