Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q1 2023 – Press Release

Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2023.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2022
|3/31/2022
|3/31/2023
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
93,837,000
|
|
$
|
18,585,000
|
|
$
|
106,208,000
|
|Accounts Receivable – Net
|
|
80,397,000
|
|
|
116,422,000
|
|
|
98,935,000
|
|Accounts Receivable – Affiliates
|
|
2,089,000
|
|
|
1,827,000
|
|
|
2,781,000
|
|Accounts Receivable – Refundable Income Tax
|
|
6,438,000
|
|
|
1,485,000
|
|
|
6,438,000
|
|Other Receivables
|
|
58,000
|
|
|
78,000
|
|
|
43,000
|
|Inventories — net
|
|
100,851,000
|
|
|
95,467,000
|
|
|
109,367,000
|
|Other current assets
|
|
6,330,000
|
|
|
10,043,000
|
|
|
15,518,000
|
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|
290,000,000
|
|
|
243,907,000
|
|
|
339,290,000
|
|Restricted Cash
|Note Receivable — Affiliate
|
|
0
|
|
|
8,990,000
|
|
|
0
|
|Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
|
|
47,098,000
|
|
|
48,577,000
|
|
|
49,884,000
|
|ROU Asset
|
|
3,847,000
|
|
|
3,953,000
|
|
|
3,548,000
|
|Deferred Financing Fees — Net
|
|
222,000
|