Cambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for Q1 2023 – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2023.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022
 
Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 3/31/2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

93,837,000

 

$

18,585,000

 

$

106,208,000

 
Accounts Receivable – Net

 

80,397,000

 

 

116,422,000

 

 

98,935,000

 
Accounts Receivable – Affiliates

 

2,089,000

 

 

1,827,000

 

 

2,781,000

 
Accounts Receivable – Refundable Income Tax

 

6,438,000

 

 

1,485,000

 

 

6,438,000

 
Other Receivables

 

58,000

 

 

78,000

 

 

43,000

 
Inventories — net

 

100,851,000

 

 

95,467,000

 

 

109,367,000

 
Other current assets

 

6,330,000

 

 

10,043,000

 

 

15,518,000

 

 

 
Total current assets

 

290,000,000

 

 

243,907,000

 

 

339,290,000

 
 
Restricted Cash
Note Receivable — Affiliate

 

0

 

 

8,990,000

 

 

0

 
 
Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net

 

47,098,000

 

 

48,577,000

 

 

49,884,000

 
ROU Asset

 

3,847,000

 

 

3,953,000

 

 

3,548,000

 
Deferred Financing Fees — Net

 

222,000

 

Read Full Story

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© CaymanMama.com | Cayman Islands News and Caymanian Press Release Service.
MORE STORIES

Zoom Drain Opens Third Franchise Location in Florida – Press...

Ormat Commences Commercial Operation of the 10 MW/ 40 MWh Vallecito...