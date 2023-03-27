Cameron Bancroft: Somerset signal Australian batter for begin of County Championship

Somerset have signed Australian batter Cameron Bancroft for the first four fixtures of the upcoming County Championship season.
The 30-year-old right-hander has scored more than 8,600 first-class runs at an average of 39.08.
He was the leading run-scorer in this year’s Sheffield Shield with 945 and hit the winning boundary in the final for Western Australia.
Somerset start their campaign at home to Warwickshire on 6 April.
Bancroft captained Durham in 2019 and had a second spell with the club two years later.
He is hoping to win a place in Australia’s squad for this summer’s Ashes series in England, having made the last of his 10 Test appearances in 2019.
“With a couple of our batters currently recovering from injury, we saw this as an opportunity to solidify our batting line up at a time of the year when runs will be at a premium,” said director of cricket Andy Hurry.
“During his recent spells within…