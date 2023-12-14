Cameron Inexperienced: Australia all-rounder affected by power kidney illness

Cameron Green is considered one of the best all-rounders in world cricket

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has revealed that he has chronic kidney disease.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with the condition at birth, with doctors telling his parents there was a chance he may not live beyond the age of 12.

Green has since gone on to play in all three formats for Australia and was in the squad for their recent World Cup win.

“I’m still trying to learn as much as I can about it,” Green told Channel 7.

“Basically, my kidneys don’t work as well as other people’s and don’t filter the blood very well.

“So I have got to keep my salt and my protein quite low, which isn’t ideal as a cricketer but around games I can pick that protein intake back up because I spend so much of it out on the ground.

“It’s just about finding the best ways to look after me.”

Green said his kidney function is currently at about 60%, which puts him at stage two with stage five being the most severe.

“I have always done…