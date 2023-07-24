Cameron Inexperienced: Australia ‘received out of jail’ with Ashes-clinching drawn Take a look at

‘Were Australia saved by the rain?’ Vaughan & McGrath on fourth Test

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green acknowledged his side “got out of jail” after they clinched the Ashes following a rain-hit fourth Test.

A day five washout at Old Trafford on Sunday ensured Australia retained the urn courtesy of a 2-1 lead going into the final Test at The Oval.

England had been in a strong position to win the fourth Test before the weather scuppered their hopes.

“We definitely got out of jail. We didn’t play our best game,” Green said.

Green said it was a “weird feeling” to have secured the Ashes in an empty ground thanks to the rain.

“The rain gods were in our favour the last couple of days,” he told cricket.com.au. external-link

“There’s no point denying it. Whilst we were behind the game, and you never know what would have happened, cricket is a funny game, but England dominated this one.

“It’s a weird feeling at the moment. When we look back we’ll be proud of what we have done so far.”

Green has…