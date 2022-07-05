Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin to achieve Wimbledon semi-finals

Cameron Norrie had never gone beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before this year’s Wimbledon

Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie reached the Wimbledon semi-finals by fighting back to beat David Goffin in a memorable five-set thriller which left the home fans celebrating jubilantly.

Ninth seed Norrie, 26, battled hard to secure a 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 win against unseeded Belgian Goffin.

As his name was chanted around Court One, he was overcome with emotion.

Norrie will now contest his first Grand Slam semi-final, meeting defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Asked for his reaction to beating Goffin, Norrie said: “Honestly? Speechless. I can’t even talk.”

The British men’s number one, known for his laid-back demeanour, showed a unusual flicker of emotion during his on-court interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge…