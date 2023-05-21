Campari hosts a night of unforgettable moments at 76th Festival de Cannes – Davi… – Press Release

Official Partner of Festival de Cannes, Campari, hosted its ‘Discover Red’ event on the heart of the Cannes Croisette, with a guest list including Charles Melton, Luke Evans and Alessandra Ambrosio.

CANNES, France, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This year, Campari, the iconic Milanese, red aperitivo returned to the 76th edition of the world-renowned Festival de Cannes, as an official partner and hosted its Discover Red event attended by Charles Melton, Luke Evans and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The event was attended by actor, Charles Melton, ahead of his premiere for May December at the 76th Annual Festival de Cannes. During his time in Cannes, Charles has also received a breakthrough talent award at the Variety Golden Globes Awards for his role in the film. Also in attendance was acting legend, Luke Evans, and iconic model with Italian heritage, Alessandra Ambrosio.

During each stage of Discover Red, guests invited to experience a series of unforgettable creations from two Michelin Star Chef, Christian Sinicropi, Head Bartender of Camparino in Galleria, Tommaso Cecca; each of whom are icons within their own fields and elevated the night to take it beyond the expected. The scene was set at the Martinez Hotel, inspiring guests with a night that brought Campari’s longstanding heritage in cinema to life.

Guests were immersed in a four-part multi-sensory dining experience curated by two icons of mixology and gastronomy. Chef Christian Sinicropi used his limitless skill as a two Michelin Star Chef to curate each course paired perfectly with Campari cocktails, curated by Tommaso Cecca, the head bartender at Camparino in Galleria, which provides legendary service in Milano and is a symbol of the aperitif par excellence.

Creating an enhanced dining experience, when guests arrived at the dinner, a seemingly regular dinner table transformed into a fully immersive display inspired by the Festival de Cannes Red Carpet, the Cannes Riviera, the power of imagination and Campari’s place…