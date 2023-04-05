Campers squeezed on restricted accessible seashore

(CNS): The local tradition of camping on the beach for the Easter holiday got underway this week, but with dwindling access to beaches on Grand Cayman, people are pitching tents toe-to-toe in the remaining accessible places. The Public Lands Commission is encouraging campers to check the guidelines and information on its website to ensure safe and happy camping.

PLC Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast said the commission had “developed a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions along with answers in anticipation of any questions or concerns that the public may have in regards to camping”.

She continued, “To avoid any prosecution, I strongly advise the public to review, be aware and adhere to our camping guidelines. It is also very important for prospective campers to adhere to instructions, advisories and bulletins from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Cayman Islands Fire Service and Department of Environmental Health.”

Camping on private…