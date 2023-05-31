Camping World Named to the Fortune 500 List – Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) – Press Release

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer announced that it has been named to the Fortune 500 list. The Company ranked 475, moving up from its position last year.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “This is a recognition of nearly 13,000 team members who generated $7 billion in revenue in 2022. Our strategic focus on used vehicles, parts and service, and Good Sam is bolstered by the current dealership acquisition landscape. We believe we can materially grow our business over the next five years, targeting a 50% increase in our store count.”

According to Fortune, together the 500 corporations on this year’s list generated a record $16.1 trillion in revenue and $1.8 trillion in profits. To view Camping World’s company profile on Fortune 500, please visit https://fortune.com/company/camping-world-holdings/fortune500/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become…