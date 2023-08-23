Can different Republicans shine at Trump-less debate in Milwaukee?

With one glaring exception, Republican candidates for the 2024 White House race are gathering on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the party’s first primary debate.
Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the contest, isn’t just skipping the affair, however, he’s actively trying to undermine it.
He is lashing out at Fox News, the network running the debate, and releasing his sit-down interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson at the same time as his rivals take to the stage.
His absence – along with the interview, which will air on X, the social media site formally called Twitter – means the remaining candidates will have a much harder time attracting the attention of Republican voters. And it will be harder to make the case that they, not the nominee in the past two presidential elections, should be the party’s…