Can international vacationers go to China? All the pieces it is advisable to know in regards to the nation’s reopening

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Some potentially good news for travelers hoping to visit China in 2023.

After nearly three years of being largely cut off from the world, Chinese authorities announced the lifting of several major Covid-related entry restrictions that take effect on January 8.

Among these, China has dropped quarantine requirements for all international arrivals, its most significant move yet as it veers away from its stringent zero-Covid policy. But who can visit?

Here, we address some of the major questions that might be on travelers’ minds right now as they start planning their 2023 journeys.

Can foreigners travel to China for leisure tourism now?

China isn’t rolling out the red carpet for international leisure tourists looking to experience the…