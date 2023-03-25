Can Jersey preserve their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup dream alive?

Jersey beat Kenya on home turf in August to secure their progression to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia

“It’s one of our big goals, both in 50-over cricket and in T20, to reach a World Cup,” reflects Jersey head coach Neil MacRae as they prepare for their next big cricket adventure.

The team from a Channel Island with a population of just over 100,000 take part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia this week.

A top-two finish in the six-team tournament would see them progress to the final stage of qualifying for the World Cup, in India in October.

On population size alone, Jersey look like underdogs against Canada, the United States, Namibia, Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates.

While a number of those countries draw players from expatriate populations – Jersey’s side are all homegrown.

“We’ve invested a huge amount of time and resource into youth cricket and the squad that goes to Namibia, 13 of those 14 players have…