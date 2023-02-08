CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS – Press Release

Excluding significant items, quarterly earnings per common share of $0.16 (1)

Third quarter dividend of $0.085 per common share

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity Group, the Company) CF today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

“Our third quarter results reflect a continuance of the challenging environment that impacted volumes in our underwriting segment and decelerated the pace of M&A completions, which has led to more transactions being carried forward. The importance of our commitment to investing in the growth of our global wealth management businesses was particularly evident this quarter, with contributions from fee-based and managed accounts helping to offset the downturn in transactional activity,” said Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. “While we are beginning to see a modest uptick in client activity levels, we expect continued instability in the capital markets until there is greater certainty with respect to the outlook for inflation, interest rates and the broader economy.”

Third fiscal quarter and nine-month fiscal year-to-date highlights:

(All dollar amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)