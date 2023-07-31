Canada 0-4 Australia: Co-hosts preserve Girls’s World Cup dream alive as Olympic champions exit

Hosts : Australia and New Zealand Dates : 20 July-20 August Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details ; latest news

Australia kept their Women’s World Cup dream alive as they advanced to the last-16 stage by thrashing Canada.

Hayley Raso scored twice, Mary Fowler was also on target and Steph Catley netted a late penalty as the co-hosts impressed in a game they had to win to avoid elimination.

The Matildas finished top of Group B – and did so without Sam Kerr, an unused sub despite declaring herself fit.

Canada suffered their first Women’s World Cup group-stage exit since 2011.

Nigeria’s draw with the Republic of Ireland means Australia will go forward to face the runners-up in Group D – who could still be England – at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 7 August.

Australia excel after Kerr sideshow

Hayley Raso, who has just joined Real Madrid from Manchester City, put Australia in command with two first-half goals

For…