Canada announces First-Ever Express Entry invitations for skilled newcomers with… – Press Release

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ – Recognizing the immense value and transformative potential that STEM professionals bring to the country, Canada’s Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in these critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experience, Canada aims to meet the growing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation’s economic growth and technological advancement

Key sectors across Canada are experiencing worker shortages, and immigration is helping to fill these labour gaps. Last month, Minister Fraser announced new changes to Express Entry through category-based selection. These changes help address labour needs that support an identified economic goal, and strengthen Francophone immigration by inviting candidates with specific work experience or language ability to apply for permanent residence.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Minister Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the first STEM round for category-based selection will open the week of July 5. This focus on candidates with STEM expertise – including data scientists, software developers and programmers, mathematicians, statisticians and actuaries, and electrical and electronics engineers – will help Canada’s science and technology sector, bringing in the skilled talent that businesses need to drive innovation and achieve their growth potential.

This announcement signals a momentous milestone in Canada’s commitment to attracting top global talent and solidifying its position as a leader in research, development, and innovation. By inviting more skilled workers in these professions, category-based selection supports Canada’s commitment to welcome in-demand professionals into…