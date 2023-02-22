Canada Announces Oil to Heat Pump Program Co-Delivery with P.E.I. to Lower Heati… – Press Release

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – Heat pumps not only help families save money on their monthly bills, they also help cut pollution and fight climate change. That’s why the Government of Canada is taking another step forward to help families make the switch from expensive home heating oil to efficient electric heat pumps.

Today, Member of Parliament Heath MacDonald, on behalf of the Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that registration has opened for the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) Program in P.E.I. Eligible homeowners can receive up to $5,000 in federal support from this program in addition to up to $5,000 from the Canada Greener Homes Grant and further support from the Province of P.E.I. Registration for Prince Edward Island is through the provincial Free Heat Pump Program .

The program helps low-to-middle-income Canadian households that are currently heating their homes with oil to move to electric cold-climate heat pumps. By switching, homeowners can receive up to $10,000 in federal support toward the purchase and installation of a new cold-climate heat pump, save thousands of dollars annually on heating bills and help cut pollution.

Homeowners in Prince Edward Island are invited to register through the Free Heat Pump Program website. All other eligible homeowners across Canada can pre-register through the CGHG Portal. Those who pre-register will be contacted once final program details are launched in the coming weeks. Introduced in November 2022, the OHPA program is delivering $250 million in investments for electric heat pumps as a new stream under the existing Canada Greener Homes Initiative.

Heat pumps are also an important climate adaptation solution, supporting Canadians in heating their homes in cold winters and cooling them in increasingly hot summers. Delivering the OHPA Program is part of the government’s commitment to making life more affordable for Canadians while fighting climate change…