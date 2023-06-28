Canada Aviation and Space Museum to Include Draganfly Drone Technology in Canada… – Press Release

Draganfly technology will be featured in the Canada Aviation and Space Museum’s “Drone Zone”.

Los Angeles, CA., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is proud to announce their inclusion in the Canada Day celebrations at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa, Ontario on, July 1, 2023.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum has one of the most extensive aviation collections in Canada. Its collection consists of over 130 aircraft and artifacts, focusing on the history of Canadian aviation and its global impact.

“It is an honor for Draganfly to be recognized as a pioneer in the aviation industry and to have our latest technology on display alongside other great Canadian aerospace companies at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum,” said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly.

Visitors to the Canadian Achievements Drone Zone exhibit will see Draganfly’s latest cutting-edge drone technology, the Heavy Lift Drone and Commander 3 XL .

Draganfly’s Heavy Lift Drone is a versatile, industrial, multirotor unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to lift more and fly further. Capable of automated missions and manual flight operations, Draganfly’s heavy-duty, robust UAV has a payload lift capacity of 67 pounds and up to 55 minutes of flight time.

Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL Drone is a high-endurance, weather-resistant, multirotor UAV designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment. The “Swiss Army Knife” of drones can drop and winch-down systems to transport up to 22lb of payload. It performs extremely well in light rain and snow.

