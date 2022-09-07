Canada mass stabbing victims vary in age from 23 to 78 years outdated





The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police provided names and ages of the victims in a statement Wednesday but declined to confirm the relationships between them. Six of the victims share the last name Burns, two share the last name Head, and one shares the last name of the two suspects in the attacks.

Petterson is from Weldon, Saskatchewan, while the other nine victims are from James Smith Cree Nation.

Several family members of some victims spoke at a press conference Wednesday about their loved ones. Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand identified Bonnie Burns as his sister and Gregory Burns as her son, and he said another of her sons was stabbed but survived. “Let me be honest in saying this, we don’t really know what happened. We just know that our family members were killed in their own home, in their yard,” Arcand said. In addition, 18 people were injured in the stabbing attacks, but authorities will not be releasing their identities. “We can…