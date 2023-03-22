Canada sees file inhabitants progress in 2022





CNN

—



Canada saw record population growth in 2022, with immigration accounting for the vast majority of the 1.05 million new residents.

This is the first time in the country’s history that its population has grown by more than one million people in a 12-month period, according to a press release from Statistics Canada published Wednesday.

The total population reached 39,566,248 million on January 1 – 2.7% higher than a year prior, with immigration accounting for 95.9% of that growth, according to the country’s statistics agency.

While other developed nations grapple with slowing population growth, Canada has the fastest growing population of any G7 nation, and a 2.7% growth rate ranks in the top 20 globally.

If the country’s population were to continue growing at the same rate, it would double in around 26 years, said Statistics Canada.

…