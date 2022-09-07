Canada stabbings: Second suspect in assault that killed 10 remains to be at massive after his brother was discovered useless





Investigators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said while there were reports that suspect Myles Sanderson may have been spotted at James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday, further investigation found he is not in the community. Police advised those in the area to seek shelter and not to approach him.

The potential sighting comes two days after a spree of violence that spanned 13 crime scenes in an Indigenous community and a nearby rural village, according to authorities.

Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, authorities identified the suspects as Sanderson, 30, and his brother Damien Sanderson.

On Monday morning, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation in a “heavily grassed area” near a house, police said. His injuries were not believed to be self-inflicted, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, adding that the exact cause of death would be determined by the Saskatchewan coroner’s office. Myles…