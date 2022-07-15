Canada’s nationwide soccer groups name for investigation into Canada Soccer governance





In a statement shared by Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair on Twitter on Wednesday, players said they were “deeply troubled” by recent reporting about the “internal workings of Canada Soccer” by reporter Rick Westhead of Canada’s The Sports Network (TSN).

The report, which cited four unnamed sources, revealed that Canada Soccer was unable to adequately compensate players due to a contract it signed with a private company called Canada Soccer Business (CSB), which keeps a large share of the revenue generated by the national teams.

No deal was reached, and the two sides also remain at odds over bonus money to the men’s team from the forthcoming men’s World Cup in Qatar, TSN reported on Tuesday.

But Canada Soccer told CNN that the ongoing negotiations with its national teams “have no bearing on the CSB agreement voted on and passed by our Board.”

“The CSB agreement has no clause pertaining to player competition prize money whatsoever. The two matters are separate,” Paulo Senra,…