Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins to equal Ayrton Senna victories complete

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna’s career total of 41 victories with a dominant win at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman’s sixth triumph in eight races this season gave him a 69-point lead in the championship and was the 100th victory for his Red Bull team.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso passed Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes on track to win a battle for second place.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recovered from qualifying 11th to take fourth.
Verstappen’s winning margin of 9.5 seconds was the smallest a Red Bull has had over another team so far this season, giving encouragement to the chasing pack.
But it was clear that 25-year-old Verstappen had not needed to extend himself and could almost certainly have won by a far larger margin.
And his achievement in matching Senna’s career achievement when nine years younger than the legendary Brazilian was when he was…