Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins to equal Ayrton Senna victories complete

Only Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have more F1 race wins than Max Verstappen

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen equalled Ayrton Senna’s career total of 41 victories with a dominant win at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman’s sixth triumph in eight races this season gave him a 69-point lead in the championship and was the 100th victory for his Red Bull team.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso passed Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes on track to win a battle for second place.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recovered from qualifying 11th to take fourth.

Verstappen’s winning margin of 9.5 seconds was the smallest a Red Bull has had over another team so far this season, giving encouragement to the chasing pack.

But it was clear that 25-year-old Verstappen had not needed to extend himself and could almost certainly have won by a far larger margin.

And his achievement in matching Senna’s career achievement when nine years younger than the legendary Brazilian was when he was…