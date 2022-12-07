Canadian police imagine the stays of two indigenous girls who have been victims of a serial killer are probably in a landfill, however is not going to search the location





CNN

—



Authorities in Canada believe the remains of two indigenous women who died at the hands of an alleged serial killer are likely in a landfill, but police have decided not to conduct a search at the site, citing hazards and ground conditions.

The victims – Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26 – are two of four indigenous women who police believe were killed by the same man in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The suspect, Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the women’s deaths, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The remains of a third victim, 24-year-old Rebecca Contois, were found by police in a separate landfill in May, but officials said Tuesday that the search conditions were more favorable at that site compared to the Prairie Green landfill where Harris and Myran could be.

In a Tuesday…