Canfranc Estacion: Deserted practice station reworked into luxurious resort

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





CNN

—



Against the backdrop of the snow-capped Pyrenees mountains, deep in the Aragon valley, lies an imposing, beautiful building. Welcome to Canfranc Station, once an abandoned railway station, now a luxurious hotel.

Canfranc Station opened as an opulent rail hub in 1928, with an inauguration ceremony attended by both the King of Spain and the President of the French Republic; the hotel’s situated in Spain, but not far from the French border.

During World War II, Canfranc witnessed arrests, espionage and gold trafficking. By 1970, the station had closed its doors.

The station lay dormant for decades until work began to…