Cannabis Global Files Latest Quarterly Report – Receives Additional Debt Cancell… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabis Global, Inc. CBGL, a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today announces the filing of its quarterly report for the fiscal quarter ending February 28, 2023, and additional debt cancellations designed to strengthen the corporate balance sheet. Cannabis Global remains compliant relative to the reporting requirements for public quoting under Rule 15c2-11.



During the second fiscal quarter, the Company announced the successful conclusion of debt settlement negotiations with two debtholders, eliminating approximately $813,000 of long-term debt from the Company’s balance sheet. In April of 2022, the Company entered into a cannabis cultivation joint venture where Cannabis Global issued a note as payment for specific tasks to be completed by the joint venture. Due to rapidly falling prices for cannabis biomass, the cultivation effort never materialized. The parties to the joint venture agreed on terms of the note cancellation to benefit both entities.

“We continue to restructure our balance sheet to create additional value for our shareholders,” commented Edward Manolos, CEO of Cannabis Global. “There is undoubtedly tremendous turmoil in the California cannabis markets, but we continue our commitment to the cannabis marketplace and fully expect to emerge as a more vital organization. This additional $421,000 cancellation will allow us to present a stronger balance sheet to the marketplace and meaningfully further our restructuring program.”

The Company believes that these debt restructurings and settlements will go a long way to demonstrate to its investors and potential financiers, Cannabis Global’s potential in the California cannabis sector and provide a better position for what the Company’s executives believe, will soon be a true nationwide market for our products and services. These debt reductions will also help reduce future market dilution and help support a…