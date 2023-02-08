Canon Announces EOS R8 Full-Frame, Portable EOS R50 Mirrorless Cameras, and RF-S… – Press Release

Canon EOS R8 Lightest Full-Frame Camera and EOS R50 Compact, travel-friendly for streamers and families camera.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is pleased to announce Canon’s latest mirrorless offerings, the full-frame EOS R8 Camera and the entry-level EOS R50.

The Canon releases include the EOS R8 and EOS R50 camera bodies in black and the EOS R50 in white, the new RF-S 55-210mm telephoto zoom lens, the ET-60B Lens Hood, the RF 24-50mm wide-to-normal zoom lens for full-frame cameras, an EOS R50 kit featuring an 18-45mm zoom lens in both black and white, an EOS R50 kit featuring both the 18-45mm and the 55-210mm zoom lenses, and an EOS R8 kit featuring the RF 24-50mm zoom lens.

Canon has designed the EOS R50 to be the streamer and content creator’s first choice for upgrading. Lightweight and compact, the EOS R50 can be used as a web camera, streaming live video in full HD at 30 fps, and can record podcasts and vlogs for longer than 30 minutes at a time. The camera also renders uncropped, 4K video at up to 30 fps oversampled from 6K and full HD video at up to 120 fps, and features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC X Image Processor, powering its automatic capabilities. For streamers, the Movie for Close-Up Demos Mode ensures that objects presented close to the lens, such as in unboxing videos or makeup tutorials, are properly in focus. The Advanced A+ Assist simplifies auto mode in settings with difficult lighting, and the Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II covers the entire sensor area with 651 autofocus zones capable of detecting and tracking people, animals, and vehicles. Pair that with continuous shooting, up to 15 fps with the electronic shutter, and you’ll hard-pressed to miss the shot.

Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera

Product Highlights: