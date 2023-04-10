Canon Debuts New Colorado M Series at International Sign Association Show 2023 – Press Release

Melville, NY, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is thrilled to invite attendees of the International Sign Association (ISA) Sign Expo set for April 12-14 in Las Vegas, NV, to visit the Canon booth (#2638) to witness the first-ever public viewing of the Colorado M-series 64-inch roll-to-roll printer, announced March 30.

The new M-Series design features two speed configuration options and optional UVgel white ink capabilities, and is designed to help users produce high-quality applications and help meet demanding productivity and turnaround standards. The introduction of the optional white UVgel ink is intended to help maximize the scope for customers to benefit from UVgel’s renowned performance benefits for a wide spectrum of premium graphics and décor applications – for example, window graphics, labels and wallpaper.

The upcoming event will also showcase the Canon Colorado 1650, an award-winning printer that can be found in the Canon booth and in the Fotoba booth as part of the Print Factory. The Print Factory, which comprises a Jumbo roll loader feeding into the Canon Colorado 1650 and a Jumbo Roll Rewinder for extended runs and optimal efficiency, will also be on display.

Visitors to the Canon booth will be able to experience the breath of Canon’s wide format technology, including: