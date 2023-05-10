Cantaloupe Unveils New Seed Pick Easy Solution at NAMA – Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP… – Press Release

Seed Pick Easy’s Plug-and-Play Solution Makes Warehouse Picking Process More Efficient

Cantaloupe, Inc. CTLP, a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions to power self-service commerce, today announced its newest product, Seed Pick Easy, at this year’s National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) show in Atlanta.

“We are so excited to unveil Seed Pick Easy at NAMA,” said Tony Danna, vice president and general manager of Three Square Market division of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We’ve been developing this new system to help make the warehouse picking process more efficient, and the NAMA show is the perfect place to demonstrate this new technology for our customers, who we think will be excited by its capabilities.”

Seed Pick Easy is a tablet-based warehouse picking system designed to deliver time and operational cost savings to operators of all sizes. It’s a cloud-based plug-and-play solution that integrates with an operator’s vending management software (VMS) to generate digital pick lists, so pickers can pre-kit faster.

“We developed Seed Pick Easy to eliminate paper pick lists, reduce human error, and better organize warehouses,” said Gaurav Singal, CTO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “One of the biggest advantages of Seed Pick Easy over competitor solutions is that it is an entirely cloud-based technology solution. Operators can deploy Seed Pick Easy without disrupting their current processes, and they can scale the solution rapidly as their warehouse capacity grows.”

