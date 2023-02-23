CAP Marks 10+ Years in Ensuring Quality NGS Testing – Press Release

Partnering with Genomic Medical Experts, Federal Agencies Key to Advancing Precision Medicine Diagnostics

Precision medicine continues to gain momentum from the laboratory benchtop to the patient’s bedside, with the CAP leading—as it has for over 10 years—in improving quality of next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing through laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing (PT) programs.

“The CAP was the first accrediting organization in the U.S. to publish accreditation requirements specific to NGS to address its emerging use in diagnostic testing,” explained CAP President Emily E. Volk, MD, FCAP, adding that over 10 years ago, the NGS requirements were published in the 2012 Edition of the CAP Molecular Pathology checklist. “Our history in ensuring clinical validity and quality of this testing, which is bolstered by our ongoing partnership with clinical organizations and federal agencies, ensures that accuracy in diagnostic testing remains central to the evolution of personalized medicine.”

These partnerships include regular discussions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Last year, the FDA Personalized Medicine Office met monthly with the CAP to share high-level information on respective initiatives, identify potential issues, and explore ways in which the CAP and the agency can collaborate to ensure the two organizations remain aligned. The CAP is also working with the CDC to develop standards related to NGS testing.

The CAP’s clinical partners related to this area of testing include the Association of Molecular Pathology (AMP), the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), and the Clinical & Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI). One example of this partnership was to address the need for more detailed guidance for designing, developing, and administering clinical NGS tests where the CAP, with representation from AMP and collaborating with CLSI on a complimentary…